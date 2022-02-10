Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $108.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

