Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Aimia (TSE:AIM) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aimia (TSE:AIM) to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$6.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Aimia from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Aimia alerts:

TSE:AIM opened at C$5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$503.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42. Aimia has a 1-year low of C$3.95 and a 1-year high of C$6.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.76.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.