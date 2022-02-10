Royal Bank of Canada Sells 104,523 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,454,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104,523 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.62% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,402,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,690 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,712,000 after purchasing an additional 755,745 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,617,000 after purchasing an additional 670,372 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,602,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

NYSE TMO traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $582.90. 16,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $229.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $618.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

