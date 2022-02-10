Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,797 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,465,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.46% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $911,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.35. 116,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.51. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $240.46 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.