RPC (NYSE:RES) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.43

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 1714711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

RES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.08 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 875,000 shares of company stock worth $3,852,750. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in RPC by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in RPC by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in RPC by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

