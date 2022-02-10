Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ryder System by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $75.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.46. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.77 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

