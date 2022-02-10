Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Gap Down to $48.59

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.59, but opened at $47.22. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $48.09, with a volume of 246 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $696.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 745.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.374 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 375.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

