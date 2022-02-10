Safran SA Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Safran in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAFRY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($154.02) to €130.00 ($149.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($172.41) to €140.00 ($160.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Safran from €145.00 ($166.67) to €137.00 ($157.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safran has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Safran has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

