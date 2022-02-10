Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III Sells 3,924 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $290.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.02 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.92 and a 200 day moving average of $281.80.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,069,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Saia by 1,104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 17.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 245,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Saia by 18.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth about $152,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

