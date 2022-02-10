Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450. Saipem has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

