salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 1.0% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.83. 40,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,886,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.10. The company has a market cap of $217.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.74.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,121 shares of company stock worth $40,154,785. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

