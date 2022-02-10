Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 93,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Saul Centers news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 3,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $203,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,303 over the last three months. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 156.16%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

