Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $795.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to announce $795.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $783.00 million to $808.70 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted sales of $600.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $40.27. 169,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,394,000 after acquiring an additional 50,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,028,000 after acquiring an additional 258,557 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 480,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,374,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

