Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $128,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $103.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.05. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $90.75 and a 52-week high of $107.46.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.