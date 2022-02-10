Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 70.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,144 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,419,000 after buying an additional 4,074,911 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $38,854,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $27,693,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after buying an additional 399,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $21,650,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

