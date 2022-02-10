Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,072 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRT opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $374.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

