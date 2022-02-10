Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,081,120 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,081,120 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Pentair by 1,708.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Pentair by 74.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pentair by 245.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR stock opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average of $73.06. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Mizuho began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.