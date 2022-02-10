Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 42,169 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,169 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Avaya were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth about $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avaya by 20.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter worth about $135,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avaya by 101.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter worth about $475,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.