Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 42,169 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,169 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Avaya were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth about $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avaya by 20.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter worth about $135,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avaya by 101.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter worth about $475,000.
In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Avaya stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avaya Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avaya (AVYA)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.