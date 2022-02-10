Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 7,619 Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Silverback Therapeutics were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBTX opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $63.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, equities analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

