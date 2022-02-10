Scopia Capital Management LP Takes Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,230,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,827,000. Sonos makes up approximately 4.3% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Sonos by 3.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonos by 3.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Sonos by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonos by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Sonos by 0.4% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 121,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.94. 220,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,842. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

