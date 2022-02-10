Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to announce $147.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.00 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $138.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $535.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $528.23 million to $540.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $806.29 million, with estimates ranging from $649.95 million to $967.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STNG shares. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 262,994 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 56,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 110,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STNG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,686. The company has a market capitalization of $883.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

