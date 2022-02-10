SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $191.06

Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 191.06 ($2.58) and traded as low as GBX 176.50 ($2.39). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 182 ($2.46), with a volume of 67,748 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 190.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 191.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £185.73 million and a P/E ratio of 29.84.

Get SDI Group alerts:

About SDI Group (LON:SDI)

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.