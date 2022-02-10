Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post $91.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.90 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $84.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $381.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.60 million to $391.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $417.22 million, with estimates ranging from $408.20 million to $430.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 59,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

SBCF stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,770. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

