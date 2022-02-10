Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Seagen updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $19.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.75. The stock had a trading volume of 308,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.82 and a 200 day moving average of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $192.79.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,323,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

