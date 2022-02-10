Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Critical Analysis

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Select Sands alerts:

This table compares Select Sands and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Sands $9.70 million 0.42 -$2.90 million ($0.01) -4.60 Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A N/A -$2.04 million ($0.38) -3.87

Global Crossing Airlines Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Select Sands. Select Sands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Crossing Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Select Sands and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Sands -2.44% -11.95% -4.56% Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -260.82% -93.07%

Volatility and Risk

Select Sands has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 24.42, meaning that its share price is 2,342% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Select Sands and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.