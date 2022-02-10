SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (TSE:SLS) shot up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.27 and last traded at C$15.27. 271,493 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 225,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.31.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types.

