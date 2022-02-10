Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

SQNS opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.83. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

