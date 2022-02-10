Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Insider Kevin S. Beeston Purchases 1,781 Shares

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) insider Kevin S. Beeston acquired 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,803 ($37.90) per share, with a total value of £49,921.43 ($67,507.00).

Shares of SVT opened at GBX 2,845 ($38.47) on Thursday. Severn Trent Plc has a one year low of GBX 2,148 ($29.05) and a one year high of GBX 3,008 ($40.68). The company has a market cap of £7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,900.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,811.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 40.86 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.54%.

SVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($35.16) to GBX 2,675 ($36.17) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

