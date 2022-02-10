Shelton Capital Management Acquires 127 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $531.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $571.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.97.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

