Shelton Capital Management Acquires 15,740 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,458 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after buying an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 577.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,551 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

