Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 309.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,184,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.83. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

