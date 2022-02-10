Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

MRK opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $193.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

