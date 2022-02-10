Shelton Capital Management Has $4.47 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $156.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.