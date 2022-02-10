Shelton Capital Management Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 34,580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

CTAS stock opened at $385.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $414.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $321.39 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

