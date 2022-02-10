Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.250-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.150-$8.150 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.97.

NYSE SHW traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.85. 21,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,383. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

