ShockWave Medical (SWAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect ShockWave Medical to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ShockWave Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SWAV opened at $160.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.54 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $91.46 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.52.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $416,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,817 shares of company stock valued at $16,030,776 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ShockWave Medical stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.01% of ShockWave Medical worth $67,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.71.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

