Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genuit Group (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group (LON:GEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 708 ($9.57) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Genuit Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 630 ($8.52) to GBX 740 ($10.01) in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of GEN opened at GBX 549.16 ($7.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. Genuit Group has a twelve month low of GBX 528 ($7.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 806 ($10.90). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 585.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 644.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.99.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

