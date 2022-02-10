Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €135.00 by Berenberg Bank

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €135.00 ($155.17) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($166.67) target price on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($166.67) target price on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($166.67) target price on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($183.91) target price on Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($189.66) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

FRA WAF opened at €115.50 ($132.76) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €130.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €134.99. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($60.92) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($176.09).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

