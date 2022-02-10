SilverCrest Metals Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.11.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.25 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.70.

TSE SIL opened at C$9.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.18. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.76.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

