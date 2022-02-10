SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James to C$13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Shares of SIL opened at C$9.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.62. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$8.30 and a 1 year high of C$13.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.18.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.