Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded by Sidoti to Buy

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was upgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $152.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $121.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.20. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $175,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $995,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.