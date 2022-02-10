Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Sirius XM reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.
SIRI traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $6.33. 33,555,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,939,430. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.
Sirius XM Company Profile
Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.
