Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

SNBR stock opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. Sleep Number has a one year low of $68.18 and a one year high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

