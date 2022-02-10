SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

Several research firms have commented on SDC. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

SmileDirectClub stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.35. 6,611,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,188,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $912.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.39.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

