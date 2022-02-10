Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 22.4% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $44.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

