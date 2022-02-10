Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.79 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Snap-on in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will earn $3.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.78. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

NYSE SNA opened at $214.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $186.65 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.21.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.