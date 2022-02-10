Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Increased to €34.70 by Analysts at UBS Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from €30.00 ($34.48) to €34.70 ($39.89) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($42.53) to €39.00 ($44.83) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.71) to €25.50 ($29.31) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from €36.00 ($41.38) to €37.00 ($42.53) in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.77.

SCGLY stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.56.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

