Solanium Price Reaches $1.38 on Major Exchanges (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 10th. Solanium has a total market cap of $83.08 million and $2.39 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Solanium has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00003039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00048045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.59 or 0.07080316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,351.90 or 0.99518574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00049742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00052730 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006098 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

