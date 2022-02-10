Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ SONN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,904. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SONN shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) by 3,064.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,060 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

