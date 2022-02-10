SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Up to $11.89

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.89, but opened at $12.27. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 811 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOPH. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SOPHiA Genetics by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

